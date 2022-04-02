Ras Kronik sees the light

Ras Kronik sees the lightSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
After a fulfilling 2021, singer Ras Kronik is looking for even more success this year. He recently released two songs — Jah Jah Light and Rough outa Street — on Pandemic Records.
He co-produced Jah Jah Light with drummer Robert “Ricky Dread” Stephens of the Bonafide Band. Rough outa Street is produced by Patrick Anthony, former trumpeter with UB40.
Ras Kronik says the songs have a consistent theme, one which will be the focus of his upcoming songs.
“I want to see people coming together in love and oneness. That's my intention and focus and to spread the word continually through the music,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It is going to be a great time to do such thing. With the planetary changes taking place now, we need to put more focus on getting the word out.”
Last year, the Las Vegas-based singer recorded a song with his brother and re-released an album he believed finally got due justice.
World Prayer is the single he recorded with Chillum, his younger brother. It was released in April.
In August came Wild N Free, an album he initially released in 2018, but pulled from digital platforms, saying he was not satisfied with its production. Ras Kronik added several singles to the new-look album including Spiritual Warfare and Lockdown.
World Prayer was co-written by Chillum and Ras Kronik. It is produced by Stephens, who is also a longtime resident of Las Vegas.
Clarendon-born, Ras Kronik collaborated with Bonafide on Wild N Free, his second album.
— Howard Campbell
