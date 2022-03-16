Ras Michael clings to Jah Love

With groundbreaking albums like Rastafari and Dadawa, Ras Michael And The Sons of Negus's place in the annals of roots-reggae is assured.

The master drummer retains a zest for recording fresh material which can be heard on Jah Love, his new album, which was released in February by the Zion Disc company.

Ras Michael co-produced the set with American multi-instrumentalist Steve Verhault. In an interview with the Jamaica Observer last week from his California home, he described Jah Love as “a spiritual work”.

He added that, “Wi neva leave di Christian, 'churchical' order. Inna di 70s, wi come with some different movements an' dat's why Bob (Marley) did check fi mi 'cause wi understand Rasta people music.”

Jah Love is Ras Michael's first album in two years. His previous was Live by The Spirit on which he also collaborated with Verhault and Grammy-winning drummer Magatte Fall, who helped compose the Black Panther soundtrack .

As he does new songs, the 79-year-old musician is aware there will be inevitable comparison to classic tracks like New Name and None A Jah Jah Children No Cry which featured his traditional Nyabinghi drumming, backed by the Sons of Negus.

Some of those songs, produced by Tommy Cowan, earned significant airplay during the 1970s, a period of musical openness in Jamaica.

Ras Michael was born Michael Henry in St Mary, but moved to Kingston as a boy. In the 1960s, he was introduced to a radical roots sound that emanated from communities like Trench Town where there was a growing Rastafarian colony.

Although he was inspired by the music of pioneer drum groups like Count Ossie and The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari, Ras Michael worked with hip musicians like Peter Tosh, Geoffrey Chung and Carlton “Santa” Davis to attract a broad audience.

He credits that unique approach for setting him apart from his peers.

“I man play styles, Ras; different patterns. It's a honourable sound,” he said.