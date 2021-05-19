Ras Takuru elated at IRAWMA win

WHEN poet Ras Takuru was named Most Cultural/Educational Entertainer at Sunday's 39th virtual staging of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) he said he had already felt like a winner.

“To me, nominated among my teachers is a big win for Ras Takura. So, that was the vibration. Mi already win by being nominated in this group. Ah that approach mi tek inna mi mind,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

His 'teachers' were Capleton, Mutabaruka, Anthony B, and Kabaka Pyramid.

He feel the win speaks volume about the direction of his career.

“It say to me dat there are some tings mi a do and people recognise it, and mi jus' haffi jus' put in some more work. We jus' haffi put in more work and make the ting jus' happen,” he said.

This is not Ras Takuru's first win from the IRAWMA. Last year, he was the winner of the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer.

The poet said while COVID-19 has put a damper on entertainment events globally, it has opened other avenues which should be explored.

“Virtually, there are spaces weh we neva go inna or explore. Jus' the other day mi do a festival inna Portugal — Ronda Leiria Poetry Festival. We still do presentation outside ah di island. We jus' look pon it as it still create an opportunity within the opportunities... Jus' get yourself and do somethings online,” he said.

Other winners in Sunday's IRAWMA include Buju Banton, Koffee, and Popcaan with three wins each. Chronixx and Tarrus Riley tied for the Jacob Miller Best Male Vocalist award. Gramps Morgan received the award for Best Gospel Song. Best Female Deejay went to Shenseea; while the award for Best Dancehall Stage Craft Entertainer was shared by veteran deejays Beenie Man and Bounty Killer in recognition for their May 2020 appearance on the virtual performance series Verzuz.

Best Reggae Rock Entertainer went to Gentleman. The Dennis Brown Award for Most Promising Entertainer was won by Sevana, and Sean Paul was named Best Caribbean Entertainer, with Chimney Records — which is operated by Jordan McClure and David Hayle — named Record Producers of the Year.

Ras Takura, who hails from St Ann, began writing and performing poems in 2003. In 2015, he released a 17-track album titled Food War, which he co-produced with Jamm's Studio. From that project came Dear Dad, Her Majesty's Prison, HIV, I And I Generation, and GMO Seed Exchange.

He is the conceptualiser of the 11-year-old Dis Poem Wordz & Agro Festival.