Ras Twyn does it in the name of love

Ras Twyn does it in the name of loveTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
US-based reggae artiste Ras Twyn is in a jubilant mood as he promotes his debut EP Name of Love .
The self-produced 10-track project features songs such as So Nice, Daddy Day Care, I'm Alone and Name of Love.
“There are some wonderful songs on my EP that will resonate with people from all walks of life. All the songs on this project are spiritually uplifting and entertaining. I am anticipating a good response from music lovers worldwide,” he said.
Name Of Love was released on January 12 and is available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.
Ras Twyn kicked off the promotion of the EP late last year by releasing a single off the project, titled So Nice.
The single, released on the December 10, is currently enjoying heavy rotation both locally and overseas.
“I'm very pleased about the response that So Nice is receiving. It's getting a lot of support from deejays in Jamaica, the US and other parts of the world,” said Ras Twyn.
Ras Twyn is currently on the island to ramp up promotion of the EP and to shoot a video for So Nice.
