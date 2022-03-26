Ras Twyn's encouraged in the Name of Love

Singjay Ras Twyn is encouraged by the reception to his debut EP Name of Love , released in January.

The 10-track set features songs such as Daddy Loves You, Carry On, Forgiveness is Love, Daddy Day Care, Today is a Good Day, So Nice and I'm Alone.

“I'm happy with the response that my EP is getting,” Ras Twyn shared.

The entertainer, whose real name is Dwayne Grant, plans to increase the promotion of the EP in the coming months by shooting videos for songs on the project.

“These videos will be filmed and released strategically in the coming months to maximise the promotion of my EP,” he said.

A video for So Nice was released on March 17. Shot on location at Richmond Estates in St Ann, the video was directed by Damaniac Visualz.

“We've put a lot of work into the video to capture the true essence of the song and it has turned out nicely. We released it on my mother's birthday,” said Ras Twyn.

— Kevin Jackson