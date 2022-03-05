Ras Zukes for Matterhorn's birthday bash

One of the first major cities in the United States, Richmond, Virginia, carries a lot of significant history. Ras Zukes is looking to make a mark of his own there next week.

The deejay is billed as special guest artiste on Forever Young: Tony Matterhorn's Birthday Celebrations, scheduled for that city on March 11.

Ras Zukes, who is based in South Florida, says being part of an event with the high-profile Matterhorn is a shot in the arm.

“This is a thing that Tony Matterhorn does annually, and for me to get this opportunity, that is a great move for my career,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His career started in the 1990s as a live performer on the north coast. In 2003 he began recording his initial songs for top session drummer Kirk Bennett, who, like Ras Zukes, is from Trelawny.

Since then he has done songs for Beres Hammond's Harmony House, Tad's International Record, and his Jah-Zhan-I Records.

Got to Know Yourself and Strive are Ras Zukes's current singles. African Sinting and High Achievers are among his previous releases.

Forever Young: Tony Matterhorn's Birthday Celebrations also features Steelie Bashment, Supa Twitch, Junior Mixx, and Team Shella.

The event is produced by Trina and Gina along with Unruly Squid.

— Howard Campbell