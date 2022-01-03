Ray Darwin still there for the music

After nearly 40 years in the music business, Ray Darwin became an overnight sensation in 2011 with People's Choice , a horn-driven roots-reggae song he wrote and co-produced.

The Portland-born singer, who has lived in Hamburg, Germany, since 2002, goes hit-hunting again with Always There For You. It is one of eight songs on the Early Warm Riddim Vol 2, a compilation album scheduled for release on January 14 by ZigeDub Productions.

Darwin told the Jamaica Observer that his biggest hit led to the collaboration with ZigeDub Productions, which is based in London.

“Because of People's Choice I was invited to do a live interview for the ZigeDub Radio Show. The interview went really well for us both and led to me being invited on the Early Warm project,” he explained.

Darwin cut People's Choice on the Mean Girl rhythm, made famous by The Mighty Diamonds' I Need A Roo. He said he is selective when it comes to doing multi-artiste compilations.

“The production quality of a riddim, and does the music appeal to me or inspire me to be creative” is what he looks for before recording.

From the coastal town of Buff Bay, Darwin said his entry into music came in 1970 at Dynamic Sounds. After recording many songs while living in New York City, he moved to Hamburg 19 years ago when he secured a record deal.

In 2011 he hit the big time with People's Choice, a roots rocker co-produced by German Piet Abele. A career “game-changer”, it remains Darwin's biggest hit.

“I am truly thankful. The tune is a blessing to this very day. It gave me a career. So many places and events, too much to mention,” he said. “To my surprise, when all this lockdown started and [there were] no shows, luckily I have my recording studio. The tune made me thousands ([of dollars] in dub plates.”

The Early Warm Riddim Vol 2 is a follow-up to Vol 1 which was released last summer. It also includes songs by singer/musician Bryan Art (Working so Hard); Trinidadian Jamelody (Moving it On); and Heaven by Tenna Star, a UK-based vocalist.