Ray Isaacs hails Cool Ruler

WHILE growing up in the community of Olympic Gardens in St Andrew, emerging singer Ray Isaacs got the love and support from his uncle, reggae singer Gregory Isaacs.

“He was like a father to me; always doing fatherly stuff for me,” Isaacs told the Jamaica Observer.

To show his appreciation for the elder Isaacs, who died in October 2010, Ray Isaacs is set to release the tribute album Like Uncle, Like Nephew in December.

The album, which will consist of nine songs, is produced by Austrian production house Another One Productions.

“The album is coming out in December and I have one collaboration on it, which is a remake of Raggamuffin featuring R Embassida. The current single that we are promoting from the album is a cover of Stranger in Town, which was produced by RoadBlock Records,” Isaacs explained.

It has been eight years since Isaacs (real name Rayon Weise) decided to pursue a career in music.

“I grew up around music. My mother sang, my father was a songwriter and, of course, my uncle Gregory is a legend in music. I also sing and write my songs, so pretty much music chose me,” said Isaacs.

Ray Isaacs has performed at three of the Red Rose for Gregory stage shows, promoted by the Gregory Isaacs Foundation.

Gregory Isaacs, dubbed the Cool Ruler, died of lung cancer on October 25, 2010 at age 59. Signed to Virgin Record subsidiary Front Line Records, he is best known for hits including Night Nurse, All I Have is Love, Tune In, and Mr Brown.