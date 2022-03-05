Razunga makes music with meaning

CLARENDON-based singer Razunga believes making music with meaning will not only set him apart in the music business, but will also garner him a loyal fan base.

“God has blessed me with a wonderful talent and I have chosen to use it positively; that's why I don't sing songs that encourage negativity. I make music to uplift and inspire the people. I wish more entertainers would sing conscious music and stop singing about sex and guns,” said Razunga.

The reggae artiste — who lists Tenor Saw, Buju Banton, Wayne Wonder, Warrior King and Sizzla among his musical influences — is confident that it won't be long before he becomes a household name in the music business.

“A lot of artistes are worried about getting that big break, but not me. I know that my time will come as long as I continue to make good music, and when it does I am going to make a lasting impact in reggae music,” he said.

His most recent single is The White Man Say, produced by Miguel Smith for TM Records. It was released last year.

Razunga, whose real name is Michael Anthony Campbell, is looking forward to the release of his debut album which is titled Luckey Valley. The 14-track, self-produced project is scheduled for release in May.