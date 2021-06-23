Reactions to the partial lifting of COVID restrictions for the entertainment sector

Yesterday, Prime Andrew Holness offered a respite to the entertainment sector. He said small events such as outdoor concerts, parties, round robins, and festivals would be allowed no more than 100 people, including organisers and support personnel.

Here are some reactions received by Jamaica Observer writer Kimberley Peddie:

Migeal “Blakfox” James, a recording artiste from Westmoreland

“I am looking forward to getting more jobs with the reopening of the country's entertainment sector. This [is] like testing the waters,” he said. “Mi happy about it because me can get some bookings now.”

Windel Dawson, promoter for Rolling Entertainment and CEO of Allure Night Club in Negril,

“While I am fully in support of the reopening of the entertainment sector, I would have preferred if the curfew had been pushed back to midnight every day of the week.”

“What is it about Sunday [why it cannot have the same curfew as every other day]?” he asked.

He also weighed in on the 50 per cent decrease in permits, saying it was a “very good consideration knowing that the entertainment sector has suffered for so long.”

Ryan Morrison

“There has to be some form of risk to get a return,” said Ryan Morrison, president of the Negril Entertainment Association. “Mi glad him dweet (reopen the industry), and we understand the risk.”