Ready for the universe

Within a matter of hours the new Miss Universe will be crowned in Eilat, Isreal.

The contestants, including Jamaican representative 22-year-old Daena Soares, have been in Isreal for the past two weeks enjoying the sights and sounds of the region and preparing for tonight's coronation show which will be held at the Universe Dome, located at the Port of Eilat in Israel's South District.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with Soares following the critical pre-show interview, she was upbeat and shared that the experience has been an enlightening one.

“The Miss Universe organisation has seen to it that we not only enjoy but understand the culture and historical significance of Israel, which I appreciate greatly. My standout moment would most definitely be meeting Haula of the Bedouin people. Her story of being the breadwinner of her family with her own business in a culture that traditionally doesn't readily embrace women in leadership roles, spoke deeply to me. It showed me that women across the world, no matter the culture or religion, are all actively working to change the narrative and improve the lives of women today and in the future,” she stated.

While the St Elizabeth-born beauty is actively pursuing the crown and title, she noted that her journey is of much more significance.

“Coronation is no longer as daunting as it used to feel. At this point in the competition I simply feel grateful. Grateful to have met so many amazing people, including my pageant sisters. Grateful to experience new things and learn even more about myself and my abilities. Grateful to the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation and the amazing sponsors whose generosity made it all possible for me to be here. All that goes through my mind now is that my destiny will be fulfilled regardless, I just hope to make Jamaica proud with that destiny,” said Soares.

The graduate of The University of the West Indies also had words for her fellow Jamaicans as she goes into the finals

“I'd like to say thank you to every single one of you, yard or abroad, who has shared a moment with me in person or online. I try my best to read and respond to all of you because your support is the driving force behind this journey. Whatever happens, we again took Jamaica to the big stage and continue to prove ourselves as major competitors and that in and of itself is quite the accomplishment.”

This is the second Miss Universe pageant for this year as the 2020 edition has to be postponed due to the effects of the pandemic. Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned on May 16 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Jamaica has never won the Miss Universe pageant. However, a number of the delegates have represented themselves well on that stage. These include Yendi Phillipps, Sandra Foster, Davina Bennett, Christine Straw, Nicole Haughton, Miqueal-Symone Williams, and Kaci Fennel.