Ready to rumble

Ayisha Robb, attorney-at-law representing Spice, says her legal team is ready to defend the Grammy-nominated dancehall act in court against any allegations by the Chug It team.

“If they're suing, they just have to do what they have to do. We can't do anything about that. We'll just defend it in court,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

In an official press release yesterday, prominent American entertainment attorney Alan S Clarke of Greenspoon Marder LLP said Chug It would be taking “legal actions against Spice which will include but are not limited to: significant damages for defamation, breach of contract, tortious interference with contract, among other serious claims”.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, did not get the opportunity to perform on September 5 staging of Chug It in Florida. Andrew “French” Wright, principal of Chug It, contended the female entertainer breached the contract and should reimburse the sum of US$38,773.42 paid to her to perform.

In several social media posts, Spice alleged that the organisers were the ones who did not fulfil their end of the contract.

According to yesterday's release, Chug It's international partners were using financial experts to calculate alleged damages to the brand.

Chug It has become a staple on the entertainment calendar since its inception in 2012. That staging, held in Negril, saw approximately 17,000 patrons.

Spice is also a cast member of VH1's Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta. She recently released her debut album 10 which is vying for the Best Reggae Album Grammy at the 64th staging in January.