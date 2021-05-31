REAL FAST!
Konshens, Sean Paul on F9 soundtrackMonday, May 31, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Fast cars and motorsport are very popular in Jamaica. It's no surprise then that the films in the Fast And Furious franchise have earned a large following here.
F9 (also known as Fast & Furious 9) is the 10th and latest in the series. Directed by Justin Lin, it follows 2017's The Fate of the Furious and will make its US debut on June 25, 2021.
One week before the release of F9, the original motion picture soundtrack ( F9: The Fast Saga) is to be released as a joint venture between Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures.
Two Jamaicans, Konshens and Sean Paul, appear on the 14-track soundtrack. Konshens is featured on Real with Justin Quiles and Dalex, while Sean Paul is featured on Exotic Race alongside Murci and Dixson.
Real is produced by Americans Happy Colours and Karloff.
Other tracks include Bussin Bussin by rapper Lil Tecca; Ride Da Night by Kevin Gates featuring Polo G and Teejay3K; Furiosa by Anitta; Fast Lane by Toliver, Lil Durk and Latto; and I Won by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow and 24KGoldn.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer on the weekend, Konshens explained how he got involved with the project.
“I was in a session in Miami with one of the artistes on the track, working on a bunch of stuff and this song was one of them. The people involved in F9 heard it and loved it. Our agents linked and we got it done,” he said.
The deejay is a fan of the Fast And Furious movies.
“Yes, for sure, I am a fan of the movies. I can't say I've watched all of them but the ones I've seen, I love.”
Konshens is upbeat about the latest turn of events in his career. He said he and Sean Paul appearing on the soundtrack of such a globally popular series means a lot for dancehall music.
“It [the accomplishment] means one more notch on the belt for dancehall and for myself, especially being on the same soundtrack with Sean Paul, who is a huge inspiration to me, is good vibes,” said Konshens.
F9, which opened in South Korea and Hong Kong in May, has grossed more than US$229 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film so far for 2021. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy