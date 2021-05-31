REAL FAST!

Fast cars and motorsport are very popular in Jamaica. It's no surprise then that the films in the Fast And Furious franchise have earned a large following here.

F9 (also known as Fast & Furious 9) is the 10th and latest in the series. Directed by Justin Lin, it follows 2017's The Fate of the Furious and will make its US debut on June 25, 2021.

One week before the release of F9, the original motion picture soundtrack ( F9: The Fast Saga) is to be released as a joint venture between Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures.

Two Jamaicans, Konshens and Sean Paul, appear on the 14-track soundtrack. Konshens is featured on Real with Justin Quiles and Dalex, while Sean Paul is featured on Exotic Race alongside Murci and Dixson.

Real is produced by Americans Happy Colours and Karloff.

Other tracks include Bussin Bussin by rapper Lil Tecca; Ride Da Night by Kevin Gates featuring Polo G and Teejay3K; Furiosa by Anitta; Fast Lane by Toliver, Lil Durk and Latto; and I Won by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow and 24KGoldn.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer on the weekend, Konshens explained how he got involved with the project.

“I was in a session in Miami with one of the artistes on the track, working on a bunch of stuff and this song was one of them. The people involved in F9 heard it and loved it. Our agents linked and we got it done,” he said.

The deejay is a fan of the Fast And Furious movies.

“Yes, for sure, I am a fan of the movies. I can't say I've watched all of them but the ones I've seen, I love.”

Konshens is upbeat about the latest turn of events in his career. He said he and Sean Paul appearing on the soundtrack of such a globally popular series means a lot for dancehall music.

“It [the accomplishment] means one more notch on the belt for dancehall and for myself, especially being on the same soundtrack with Sean Paul, who is a huge inspiration to me, is good vibes,” said Konshens.

F9, which opened in South Korea and Hong Kong in May, has grossed more than US$229 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film so far for 2021. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.