Real Tee keeps it real

Real Tee is optimistic about running his independent label named Real Real Records, even as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The artiste produces his own tracks and has recently inked recording deals with US-based artiste Lady English as well as Jamaican acts Higher Truss, Rastabiggz, and R Embassida.

He is aware of the challenges facing his fledgling label.

“It's hard to be an independent label. We cannot afford large payouts, bonuses or large recording contracts, or large marketing campaigns or promotional tours to help build awareness of your work. This can make it more difficult to build a name for yourself and sell your records, but independent labels give the artiste more creative control over their music — which is a blessing in these times,” said Real Tee, whose real name is Andrew Powell.

Real Tee is enjoying juggling both production and artiste duties. He is now generating a big buzz for a pair of songs, Girlfriend, released on his Real Real Records imprint eight weeks ago, and Bend Back Brave released on two months ago.

“The Bend Back Brave is doing well in Philadelphia and along the eastern coast, in the Jamaican and black communities,” he said.

Powell began doing music at a tender age while attending Bombay Primary school in Manchester. He began to attend dancehall parties where he would share the stage with Culture Nox and Luciano and developed a reputation as a child prodigy. He attended Bellfield High and after graduation, he visited friends in Kingston 11, where his mom lived at the time.

He started his first group Nahswitch and they made an impact with We Nah Suffer Fi Long and Stop Tek Life and their performance led to appearances at Sting, Saddle to the East, and others.

When Powell migrated, the duo broke up and he is currently enjoying life as a solo act. He is currently working on music with Tuff Link Records and Water House Records.