Realvibez Carib film fest starts today

Realvibez Carib film fest starts todayWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
|
THE inaugural Realvibez Caribbean Film Festival kicks off today and runs until Friday.
The event — which is being held in Miami, Florida, and streamed to the wider region — draws on the talents of film-makers across the Caribbean region, and allows them access to international industry executives and professionals within the fields of film and wider entertainment.
Director for the festival, Carole Beckford, a former film commissioner at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro), told the Jamaica Observer that she is pleased with the response to the festival given the current restraints due to the pandemic.
“We have a total of 13 films entered. We have 10 workshops over three days. We have film officials from across the Caribbean and the USA as experts to talk with the film community to explore partnerships,” she said.
Beckford is also pleased with the board of advisors who have given of their time to make the festival a reality.
“We have an advisory team of Bernard Stewart, Paula Madison, Brent Johnson, and Basil Wallace. Kellie R Griffin, one of Hollywood's best, will present a one-on-one writing session, while Carla Parris, attorney-at-law, will present on the 'Business of Carnival'. Jamaica's Women in Film will present a special opportunity for women over 40 on Thursday; while Dahlia Harris, one of the region's top practitioners, will present 'Theatre to Screen, what is the process',” Beckford shared.
Among the other topics being covered during the sessions over the three days are: 'The Business of Film', which will be led by Jamaican-American actress Shauna Chin; 'the Marketing and Distribution of Film'; 'Music and Film' as well a presentation on 'The Great Caribbean Sport Stories'.
