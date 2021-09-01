Realvibez Film Fest gets nod

THE organisers of the Realvibez Film and Entertainment Festival, which was held in Florida and live-streamed to the Caribbean region last week, are claiming success with the inaugural staging.

Festival director Carole Beckford told the Jamaica Observer that the event achieved its objectives, which included: providing a platform for established and emerging film-makers to display their work; exposing the culture of the Caribbean through entertainment and sport; building capacity through technical development via seminars and workshops; as well as creating a database of all film-related practitioners.

The festival ran from Wednesday, August 25, to Friday, August 27.

“The connections and links made are encouraging and the opportunity is there for Caribbean creators to get stuff out in the public. It is obvious that if the creative folks in the region unite, there will be success at all ends. Content, production, location, marketing and distribution,” Beckford shared.

She pointed out that one of the major revelations coming from the festival is the need for more creatives to tap into the rich heritage and culture of the region and begin to tell those stories.

Beckford is hoping that the number of films screened at future stagings of the festival will improve.

“Hoping more films can be created for entry. We screened a total of 15 films. Some of the standouts were Traytown directed by Nadean Rawlins, Sea Pharaoh's Circle by Wayne Williams, Driver Radio Jamaica by Don and Ron Brodie, Letters (home) by Fabian Thomas; and special mention of Jamaica Rugby,” Beckford stated.

Plans are already being made for next year's festival.

“We are targeting the last week in August. It is a week when there is nothing on the calendar... it is just before TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and TTFF (Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival). I think the timing is perfect. Kinda like end-of-summer sizzle reel,” she added.