Rebel sounds from Herbert Chang

As part of Reggae Month the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk presents little-known stories about Jamaica's music.

Anyone who followed West Indies cricket during the 1970s is familiar with Herbert Chang. A talented left-handed batsman, he was a regular in Kensington's powerful Senior Cup team and also played in Jamaica's Shell Shield team throughout that decade.

He played one Test match for the West Indies.

Chang, who hails from Greenwich Farm in Kingston, is infamous for being a member of the 1982-83 West Indies rebel team that toured Apartheid South Africa under Lawrence Rowe. He was banned for life from cricket by the West Indies Cricket Board.

The diminutive Chang was also a singer who recorded songs for Freedom Sounds, a label from his hometown, run by producer Bertram Brown. In 1978, he recorded Coming of Jah, a song he wrote, produced by Brown.

Coming of Jah featured outstanding session guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith of the Soul Syndicate Band. Typical of reggae songs from that period, it had a roots message and espoused Rastafari.

The song was not a big hit; neither were any of Chang's other recordings for Brown.

Born in 1952, Chang grew up in a community brimming with musical talent. Singers John Holt, Slim Smith and Delroy Wilson lived in Greenwich Farm while producer Bunny Lee, who was born there, built his reputation in the seafaring area.

Chang showed enough promise as a batsman to be selected for a young West Indies team that toured England in 1970. He played 58 first-class matches, scoring five centuries and 21 half-centuries at an average of 35.19.

In his lone Test against India at Chennai in 1979, he made six and two.

Like some of his teammates who went to South Africa, Chang was ostracised when he returned to the Caribbean. Feature stories on the 'rebels' in publications such as The Times newspaper in England, report that he fell on hard times and lives in Greenwich Farm.