Rebelution's 'Live' on the charts

LIVE at Red Rocks , a 21-track CD/DVD release by California reggae band Rebelution, re-enters the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at number eight.

Released in October 2016 via Easy Star Records, Live at Red Rocks was recorded on the group's Count Me In tour at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado, United States.

On November 19, 2016 Live at Red Rocks became the group's sixth chart-topper on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Its other chart-toppers include Count Me In, Peace of Mind, and the Grammy-nominated Falling into Place.

Elsewhere on this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers clocks 116 weeks in the number one spot while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy inches up to number two.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection is in third place, Alpha by Shenseea drops to four, while UB40's Greatest Hits is firm at five.

Stick Figure pulls a double as World on Fire and Set in Stone are six and seven, respectively, while Sean Paul's Mad Love: The Prequel is firm at nine, and Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at 10.

On Billboard's Global 200 Excluding US chart, Sean Paul chalks up two entries. No Lie featuring Dua Lipa dips from 114 to 123, while Cheap Thrills with Sia, backtracks from 146 to 166.

R U That by Shenseea featuring 21 Savage continues its upward movement on the R&B charts. On the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay the song inches up from 34 to 33 while stepping up two places from 24 to 22 on the Rap Airplay chart. On Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, R U That bullets from 31 to 27 while on Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay it moves from 32 to 28.

On the regional charts, Mommy by Burning Spear takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart.

On the South Florida music chart Keith Cole continues to dominate as Who Cares clocks three weeks on top.

Chart Trivia

So this week we bring you a flashback to 24 years ago when, on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the date April 1, 1998, the number one album was Many Moods of Moses by Beenie Man.

Buju Banton's Inna Heights was number three, Best of Bob Marley by Bob Marley was five, while Midnight Lover by Shaggy was eight. Also, Fallen is Babylon by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers held down the 10th spot.