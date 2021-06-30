Rebelution's moment

AMERICAN reggae band Rebelution seizes the moment on this week's reggae charts. On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, the group's latest effort In the Moment debuts at number two, the act's second album to enter at that position.

In the Moment sold 6,038 equivalent album units in its first week of release. Of that sum, 3,452 are pure album sales.

Released June 18, In the Moment features collaborations with Jamaican artistes Busy Signal, Kabaka Pyramid, and Keznamdi.

This is Rebelution's 14th entry on the Billboard reggae table. It has, to date, scored nine number one titles. Collectively, Rebelution's albums (starting with 2006's self-titled EP) have sold a total of 588,000 units.

The group's biggest seller to date is 2007's Courage to Grow, which sold 145,000 copies.

Back on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 77 weeks at the top with the long-running Legend.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is firm at three, Stick Figure's World on Fire inches up to four, while UB40's Greatest Hits rises two spots to five.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure is steady at six, Sean Paul's Dutty Rock rockets from 11 to seven, while his double-platinum-selling 2005 release, The Trinity, re-enters the chart at eight.

Exodus by Bob Marley and the Wailers is nine, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution rises from 48 to 10.

New at 19 is The Trojan Story (a three CD, three LP vinyl release) which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Trojan label. It was released June 18 via BMG and has songs by Justin Hinds and the Dominoes, Owen Gray, Derrick and Patsy, Stranger and Ken, Jimmy Cliff, and Higgs and Wilson among others.

The Trojan Story sold 708 in album equivalent units. Of that amount, 683 are pure album sales.

Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor: Inna L B C, which debuted at number two last week, crashes down to 36, while Funky Kingston by Toots and The Maytals dips from four to 62.

Singer Jesse Royal's latest effort, Royal,which entered at number 21 last week, is down to number 80.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, In the Moment by Rebelution debuts at number one, while The Trojan Story is new at two. The set also enters Billboard's Compilation Albums chart at 13.

Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor: Inna L B C drops from one to three, while Jesse Royal's Royal backtracks from two to four.

The all-star various artistes compilation Reggae Vaccine (Contractor Music Group), which peaked at number one, is down to five.

New at six is the various artistes I-90 Riddim by J Clancy and Sie, while Miungu Ya Muziki — a 19-track, artiste-driven set – enters at seven.

Live at the Rainbow by Bob Marley and the Wailers slips to eight, while Marley's Songs of Freedom: The Island Years rises to nine.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz dips to 10.

In Romania, Chaka Demus and Freddie McGregor's cover of Sweet Caroline moves up to number 11 on the Radio Guerrilla Top 40 chart.

On regional charts, Audley Rollen's Never Knew Love Till You is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.

Go Down Deh by Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart.