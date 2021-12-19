Recalling Jean 'Binta' Breeze

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

The local creative community received more sad news on August 4, with the passing of dub poet, recording artiste, and author Jean “Binta” Breeze.

The 64-year-old passed away at her home in Sandy Bay, Hanover, after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic inflammatory lung disease, for some time.

In the 1970s she was a part of the dub poetry movement, based at the Jamaica School of Drama, alongside Michael Smith and Oku Onuora. Her poetry went beyond that genre after she settled in Britain from 1985. Her poem Riddim Ravings ( The Mad Woman Poem) is considered a classic of modern Caribbean poetry. Her books include Riddim Ravings, Spring Cleaning, The Fifth Figure, Third World Girl, and Verandah Poems.

“She was more than a friend, Jean Breeze was my sister.” That is how choreographer and artistic director of L'Acadco Dr L'Antoinette Stines remembered Breeze. The two giants of the local arts community met more than 30 years ago, as Stines was asked to choreograph Breeze's first performance on Reggae Sunsplash.

“The connection was almost instant as her energy was so powerful. I don't even remember if I charged her to do the choreography, furthermore she had no money. If my memory serves me right, she took a minibus to meet us at the location... but that power... that energy in her words and poetry just connected with me,” Stines told Jamaica Observer.

UK-based writer, poet, and reggae artiste Linton Kwesi Johnson also reflected on his friendship with Breeze — which lasted over 40 years.

“I met Jean in the early 1980s. I was in Jamaica and I was invited to a studio session where Mutabaruka was recording the album Word, Sound and Power, and Jean was one of the featured acts. I was so taken by her courage and fortitude as she performed in studio. At the end of the session we got talking and I was even more impressed. At the end she said, 'Let's do breakfast.' We never did, but a lifelong bond and friendship was formed.”

Jean and I shared a love for the language. She had a way with words, [and] then she was [also] unique. She was a central part of the dub poetry movement which started at the Jamaica School of Drama in the 1970s, and was one of a few women doing it. This intuitive talent and understanding of words and music made her stand out. The truth is, she has inspired a lot of women, especially here in England where she is seen as a role model to many. She is truly an artistic gem in whom we are all so proud,” Johnson continued.

Breeze is survived by her son, former Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Gareth; daughters Imega and Caribe; and two grandchildren.