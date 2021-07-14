Redemption Song goes gold

Redemption Song , a 40-year-old recording by Bob Marley and the Wailers from the Uprising album (Island Records), is certified gold in the United Kingdom.

The certification for sales of more than 400,000 was issued on July 9 by the British Phonographic Industry.

Redemption Song was re-released digitally in November 2015. It was first released on vinyl in the United Kingdom and France in October 1980.

In 2004, Redemption Song ranked number 66 on Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Several entertainers have covered Redemption Song over the years. Stevie Wonder had a version which was included on the 1996 soundtrack to Get on the Bus. That version was also included on Wonder's hits compilation Song Review: A Greatest Hits Collection.

Joe Strummer of The Clash did a solo version as well as a collaborative version featuring Johnny Cash.

Haitian-American performer Wyclef Jean performed a version of the song for the 9/11 benefit concert America: A Tribute to Heroes in September 2001.

Manfred Mann's Earth Band covered the song on their 1982 album Somewhere in Afrika.

To commemorate Redemption Song's 40th anniversary in 2020, Island Records released an official animated music video for the song.