Reflections for Urban Mystic

FLORIDA-BASED singer Urban Mystic has released a cover of Jah Cure's True Reflections in the wake of the singer's legal wranglings in the Netherlands. Jah Cure was sentenced to six years on attempted manslaughter charges last month.

“The song is really a show of moral support and strength to Jah Cure, a brother who has been penalised for committing violent acts, after making egregious errors, while also urging him to reflect, get back up, and become a better man,” said Urban Mystic.

Urban Mystic's True Reflections was released via SoBe Entertainment two weeks ago. It is available on all digital download platforms.

“Firstly, the song is a great song and I wanted to bring an R&B flavour to it for a long time, but when my former stablemate Jah Cure got into trouble in The Netherlands, it was the right time to release the song to give him some support,” said the American singer, whose real name is Brandon Williams.

“The reaction has been very positive and getting a buzz in several markets, especially Europe and Africa, so far,” said Urban Mystic.

True Reflections was a major single for Jah Cure, topping several ethnic reggae charts in 2006.

In March, Jah Cure was sentenced to six years in prison in The Netherlands for attempted manslaughter for the October 1, 2021 stabbing of event promoter Nicardo “Papa” Blake. The singer had appeared on a show organised by Blake two days prior.

Urban Mystic is best known for his hit singles Where Were You, which hit the Billboard R&B charts, and I Refuse which reached 36 in the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.