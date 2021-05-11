Sounds of Marley — Reflections of Bob

Sounds of Marley — Reflections of BobTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
BY CLINTON LINDSAY
|
“I was at my first job in Midtown Manhattan. 10:00 am was our first coffee break, I had R&B station WWRL on, I went to the bathroom and when I got back to my desk, the station was playing Could You be Loved which put a smile on my face, but then Is This Love followed. I said to myself, 'Wow, something is wrong, WWRL does not play Bob Marley back to back'. At the end of it, the DJ said, 'Again, reggae superstar Bob Marley has passed away in Miami'.”
“I asked my supervisor if I could take an early lunch, he said, 'go ahead, take as much time'. I then went into Grand Central Station and sat there until about 2:00 pm, just thinking and reflecting on Bob Marley and the great loss.”
— Clinton Lindsay is a veteran broadcaster and head of Foundation Radio Network
