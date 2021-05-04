Reggae Angels remember the Creator

CALIFORNIA-BASED group Reggae Angels is bringing a message of hope and inspiration with its album Remember Our Creator .

“The title Remember Our Creator reminds us all to remember God and to live with the fear of God to keep us watching and checking how we live – that it is truly, continuously positive. This concept unites humanity knowing that it is the one Creator that gave us all our existence, our bodies, our minds and all of our attributes. This makes us all equal in the oneness of God, as we are all His creations,” said the band's lead singer, Peter “Fenton” Wardle.

Released on April 2, the 12-track set was produced by Kings Music International.

The physical album is a two-disc package featuring vocal and dub versions. The project features Grammy Award-winning production duo Sly & Robbie, who provided the drums and bass. Also featured are musicians Dwight Pinkney, Dean Fraser, Ronald “Nambo” Robinson, Addis “Pablo” Swaby, Chris Meredith, Patrick Murray and Franklyn “Bubbler” Waul.

Started in 1992, the group has eight members. The others are Cliff Manswell, Brett Harmon, Russell Williams, Alton Vanhorne, Theodore Bernard, Ellenore Walters and Alreca Whyte.

Wardle added that the pandemic allowed more time for the team to complete on the album.

“ Remember Our Creator was very focused and deliberate, as it was recorded during the COVID lockdown. We had more time to focus on recording because the live music business was for the most part shutdown. For the first time we used file sharing to do the recording due to COVID. In the past we recorded everything live in our own studio in Oakland, California, called the Workshop,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The group has never performed in Jamaica, however Wardle visited in 2015 for the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise.

The Reggae Angels has a catalogue of 15 albums since debut. They have performed at major US and European shows and have also performed in South America and Africa. With this new album the band hopes to reach a wider audience and let their music resonate with listeners.

“I hope this album will spread out and be heard by many more people worldwide than the past Reggae Angels albums, and I hope for this album to be a source of guidance, hope and upliftment, and I hope it positively impacts many people,” Wardle added.