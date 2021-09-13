Reggae enters crypto culture

Reggae enters crypto cultureMonday, September 13, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
CO-CREATOR of Cryptorastas, Marcus Menezes is hoping that the non-fungible token (NTF) will create additional revenue for investors as well as reggae artistes.
“Cryptorastas is the first NFT collection for the reggae culture, and it's a digital collectible artwork…When people buy the NFT, they are investing in a project that brings direct revenue for the artistes, and when the project grows, the people that invested get money back [since] the NFT gets [more] value,” Menezes told the Jamaica Observer.
Tiago Yaak is Cryptorasta's other co-creator.
NFT is a form of a digital certificate which confirms that a digital artwork is original and exclusive. This is done with blockchain technology — the same used to create bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. From there, artistes can sell their digital art such as jpg, gif, videos, and audios, and fans can invest in those pieces.
Digital artwork for acts such as Lee “Scratch” Perry, Sugar Minott, Kabaka Pyramid, Sly & Robbie, Jah9, Jesse Royal, Bushman, Yaadcore, Ranking Joe, Michah Shemaiah, Winston McAnuff and Suns of Dub are available for investment purposes. According to Menezes, all the necessary legal paperwork was done.
The initiative was officially launched on August 29. So far, 3,600 NFTs have been sold. They are available on cryptorastas.com.
After working with various reggae artistes on tours for many years, Menezes thought it would be a perfect way to contribute to the reggae culture.
“I researched and noticed that there was no one doing it, there was nothing about reggae in the NFT world, so I did it,” he said.
“I promote some shows in Brazil, I record and produce music with many artistes so I have a lot of friends in Jamaica and the Jamaican Diaspora. Next year I'll go to Jamaica or probably before that, depending on the pandemic,” added Menezes, who is the founder of Brazilian reggae sound system Digitaldubs.
The starting price for investment is approximately US$170.
Menezes added that there have been investors from all over the globe so far.
“We've sold almost 4,000 NFTs, and it's in the hands of people from Jamaica, from the US, Japan, Brazil… All these people are now a part of a community who are communicating with each other. When people buy Cryptorastas, they become a part of a community,” he said.
He also said that investing in the NFTs could be used to access other material from the listed artistes within the Cryptorastas community.
“In the near future we're gonna give access to exclusive merchandise like T-shirts, access to exclusive music, tickets to shows and festivals… Another great aspect is that these NFTs generate royalties that will forever bring in revenue to the artistes and value to the fans,” said Menezes.
He remains optimistic about the success of the NFTs.
“The NFT opens many new possibilities. We are all very excited about the next steps for the project,” Menezes added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy