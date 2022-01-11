Reggae Jam finds an oasis in Wynwood

While the live reggae scene in Europe and on the United States West Coast continues to be hit by COVID-19, Florida has been a reliable alternative.

The Reggae Jam Festival, staged on January 2 at Oasis Wynwood in Miami, drew a solid 2,500 fans.

Headliners were Inner Circle and The Wailers, supported by singer Jemere Morgan.

First held in 2018, this year was the event's third staging. Last year's show was cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Abebe Lewis, who led promotion for Reggae Jam Festival, was pleased with the turnout and response.

“This is one of the most successful Reggae Jams ever. The first one, money-wise, was the most successful, but the fans were definitely happy to get out because of lockdown,” he said.

Oasis Wynwood is among the trendy locations in downtown Miami, a once volatile area which has undergone extensive re-gentrification in the past 10 years.

In 2021, the venue featured several dancehall/reggae acts including Konshens and Jesse Royal.

“Oasis Wynwood is a big venue, holds over 3,500 people. So, there was enough space for an older couple to have their masks on and dance,” said Lewis.

Though statistics show Florida as one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19, the Sunshine State hosted major tours by acts like The Rolling Stones last year. A number of outdoor reggae events, including Freddie McGregor's Big Ship Music Festival, were also held there.

A new wave of COVID-19 strains globally has again put the European summer reggae festival scene in doubt. That once thriving circuit has been inactive since 2020 when the deadly pandemic began its surge.

Things look more optimistic for the US West Coast scene. The Cali Vibes Festival is scheduled for February 4-6 in Long Beach, California. It has Ziggy, Stephen and Damian Marley, as well as Sean Paul and Rebelution, as main acts.