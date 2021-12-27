Reggae Jam makes comeback

The Reggae Jam Festival returns to Miami on January 2 with Inner Circle and The Wailers headlining the show at Oasis Wynwood.

It will be one of the first major reggae events for 2022 and Abebe Lewis, spokesperson for the promoters, expects a strong turnout.

“This is one of the first real big reggae shows of 2022, so it means a lot that two legends, Inner Circle and The Wailers, are collaborating. Especially at such a major venue like Oasis in Wynwood, this is a big deal,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Miami is a melting pot of cultures. We are looking to pull a diverse demographic.”

The Inner Circle-produced Reggae Jam Festival makes a comeback after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. On previous shows, the Grammy-winning band shared the bill with Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Michael Rose and Steel Pulse.

Crippled by COVID-19, the live reggae scene saw little action in 2020. The European summer circuit, which has massive events like Rototom Sunsplash in Spain and Summerjam in Germany, has been inactive since last year.

South Florida's reggae beat showed resuscitative signs this year with a healthy serving of food festivals featuring top acts such as Third World.

The Reggae Jam Festival kicks off a busy first quarter for Inner Circle. They continue to promote Riches wii A Pree, a collaboration with Teejay, and have similar projects with Rose, Shaggy, and Flo Rida in the works.

Traditionally one of the best touring reggae bands, The Wailers have been off the road for an extended period because of COVID-19 restrictions. One World, their latest album, was nominated for Best Reggae Album at this year's Grammy Awards.