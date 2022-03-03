Reggae on the Pier was a blast

REGGAE Month 2022 climaxed in fine style on Sunday with the staging of 'Reggae on the Pier', a stage show featuring some of Jamaica's finest artistes.

The event, which was recorded on location at the Port Royal cruise ship terminal and streamed to a global audience on a number of online platforms, was presented through a partnership between the the entertainment and culture ministry's Reggae Month secretariat and its partners, including VP Records.

The line-up reflected the depth of the catalogues and the artistry of our local musicians and singers.

Anchored by noted saxophonist Dean Fraser, who was also the musical director of the event, Reggae on the Pier featured ska and rocksteady veteran Derrick Morgan; celebrated talent show winners-cum-bona fide acts Chris Martin and Romain Virgo; conscious singer Richie Spice; “Mr Singy Singy” himself Tarrus Riley; reggae queen Marcia Griffiths; and the inimitable Beres Hammond.

It was Morgan who fittingly kicked off the show with his anthem Forward March. Written in 1962 as a call to order for the newly independent nation, the song has endured and – like Jamaica – celebrates its diamond jubilee this year. His set also included his signature tunes Rudies Don't Fear and In My Heart. Morgan showed his versatility by stepping out of his rocksteady and ska mode to share a one-drop reggae sound with Give it Up. He then gave way to one of the younger acts on the bill, Romain Virgo.

Known for his 'perform-like-it's-my-last' sets Virgo did not disappoint, his clear voice reaching the thousands who joined online as well as those gathered at the two official watch parties in Kingston, Jamaica, and Miramar, Florida, in the United States.

He reeled off a number of his hits in quick succession – Can't Sleep, Who Feels it knows it, Dutty Man, Rich in Love – which all gave way to People Business, his duet with Chris Martin, which was the perfect segue.

Martin wasted no time and got into his hits such as Paper Loving, Mama, You'll Never Find, before a tribute to the Crown Prince of Reggae Dennis Brown with Little Green Apples, crowning out finally with Big Deal.

Richie Spice gave another of his strong performances, connecting with tracks such as Brown Skin, Earth a Run Red, Together We Stand and Ghetto Girl.

As is customary, Tarrus Riley was in the mood to sing, living up to his “Singy Singy” moniker. He managed to squeeze a number of songs into his well-crafted and executed set. Stay With You, Human Nature, She's Royal, Corner, Simple Things, Never Leave I, Lighter, Just the Way you are and One Drop were among the songs he delivered.

He made way for Marcia Griffiths who was regal. I want to Be with You, Dreamland, I shall Sing, All My Life were among the tracks she dropped on the audience.

However, once the strains of the opening bars to Live On began one knew she would be joined by Beres Hammond, one of reggae's standout voices.

He wasted no time igniting the audience and the various social media platforms with fire emojis as he delivered some of the hit songs he has shared.

Say Goodbye, I Feel Good, Tempted to Touch and Rockaway would never be enough for the audience.

Reggae Month was officially declared in 2008 and is observed in February. This annual observance highlights and celebrates the impact of the musical genre on Jamaica's social, cultural and economic development.