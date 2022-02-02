Remembering Cheslie

REIGNING Miss Universe Jamaica Daena Soares has weighed in on Sunday's death by suicide of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

Soares, who shared that she too has struggled with her mental health, said she would have hoped that Kryst and anyone battling mental health issues and harbouring suicidal thoughts would have got the professional help necessary long before they were even at the stage where they are stepping on that ledge.

“I've stood in those shoes. I know that getting to that ledge is a long process so it is hard to talk someone back from that place when they have decided to take their own life. What is required is that support before they even step on that ledge... whether it is professional help or the love and support of those you hold dear. Just use whatever way or means that it necessary that they don't even visualise the ledge,” Soares told the Jamaica Observer.

“I've struggles with my own mental health. It is something that I have been very open about. Being involved in the pageant industry, you become subject to other people's opinions of you and it is not necessarily the kindest sometimes. I have to give thanks for the support system that I have. Even the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation has created and curated such a safe space that I can feel protected. This support is absolutely critical as life is hard and this has been made worse by the pandemic. Everybody is now feeling the strain and some do not have that support that they can use as an outlet when things become unbearable. That's why it is so important to check on those you love and care about. Help them so they do not have to even think about that ledge,” Soares emphasised.

The Jamaican beauty reflected on meeting Kryst for the first time at the Miss Universe finals held in Eilat, Israel, in December last year.

“She was a judge at the preliminary competition. We were told that we should have no interaction with the judges until after the finals. After prelims, I saw her and totally forgot about the rules and rushed up to her just to tell her what an inspiration she has been to me and how much I look up to her. She quickly gave me a hug and reminded me of the rules, but said 'I will find you afterwards'. I didn't give that much thought as I knew she would have been busy with the production as she was the backstage correspondent. But she did. She found me after the show, that point when you are somewhat disappointed that you didn't do as well as you wanted to. I remember her being so caring, telling me how much I connected with the judges while I was on stage. There she was pouring life into me when I so needed it, and I can't help but think about how selfless that was of her offering support and made me feel seen,” Soares shared.

Police said Kryst jumped from the Orion building, a Manhattan high-rise on West 42nd Street in the midtown area of the popular New York borough. Her body was found at approximately 7:00 am and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

“In devastation and great sorrow we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family said.

Kryst, a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019. When Kryst was crowned, it marked more than a personal triumph, it meant that, for the first time, three black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America. She competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year where she finished in the top 10. South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe that year.

Soares said she and some of the fellow Miss Universe delegates were left in shock on Sunday when the news broke.

“It is absolutely devastating. The news was shared in a group chat on WhatsApp and we were overcome. I can't help but think about how positive and impactful she was, even though our meeting was brief, and it will never be forgotten,” said Soares.