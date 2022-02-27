Remembering Karen Smith

It has been almost six months since beloved Jamaican songbird Karen Smith passed away, ending her battle with cancer, but her warm smile and engaging performances still linger in the hearts and minds of the many she touched both on and off stage.

The Webster Memorial United Church sought to remember Smith last Sunday as they staged their annual musical, event Expressions of Love, in front of a limited live audience and streamed for those in the virtual space.

The showcase, which has been a staple on the church's calendar for the past 17 years, was said to be one of the events that had become a regular for Smith, and her Webster audience looked forward to having her perform.

This year in memory of Smith a parade of stars led by her friend and colleague Gem Myers sang her praises much to the delight of Smith's mother Barbara, husband Jackie Jackson and other members of her immediate family.

During her performance Myers brought back memories of Smith as she performed one of Smith's signature songs How Glad I Am made popular by Nancy Wilson. As a member of the trio Pakage which featured Smith, Myers and Patricia Edwards, all three were drawn to the music of Aretha Franklin and Myers dropped a medley on the audience which included Think, Respect, Say A Little Prayer, and Natural Woman, which brought the audience to life. The Pakage performances were recreated when Myers joined Pam Hall and Katrina Chaplin for That's How Strong My Love Is and To Love Somebody.

Hall was in fine form as she too paid tribute to her late friend. She delivered a set which included You'll Never Walk Alone, Betcha By Golly, Sweetest Song and delightfully scatted her way through Bob Marley's Is This Love?.

Jazz was a solid part of Smith's repertoire and Myrna Hague filled that space perfectly as in her inimitable style she gave her audience The Impossible Dream, Volare, The Way We Were, and Here's To Life, before 'skanking' her way through Hortense Ellis' If You Knew, which was another Karen Smith favourite.

Other performers on the programme, which was guided by veteran broadcaster Fae Ellington, included the vocal aggregations La Musicacion and D'Vine Concepts, master drummer Calvin Mitchell and vocalist Michelle Black.

It was left to perennial show band Fab 5 to round out the proceedings and they began with a medley of choruses which had those in the church on its feet. The popular band also delivered I Am Said I, Beres Hammond's Say Goodbye, and brought the curtains down and brought the event's theme of love full circle with the band's popular song Asking for Love.