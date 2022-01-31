Renaissance at Cali

Delano Thomas, principal of Renaissance Disco, says his debut performance on the Cali Vibe Festival next month will be one for the books.

“Fans can expect our unique style of juggling, dropping our signature remixes and dub plates. Straight vibes,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Cali Vibe Fest will take place February 4-6 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, California.

The three-day event will also feature Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr Vegas, Yaadcore as well as Silent Addy, Naomi Cowan, Blvk H3ro, Zac Jones, Runkus, Tessellated, and Projexx, also selectors such as Jazzy T and Blaq Pages.

Thomas said that this will be his first time ever playing at such an event.

“First time for a festival, but my last event was in New York for MLK (Martin Luther King) Weekend, plus I did a December tour,” he added.

Thomas founded Renaissance Disco in 1989, having been born into the music industry. His father, Delano Thomas Sr, built sound systems through his company Thomas Electronics, and a young Delano cut his selecting teeth playing on his Plus X sound.

Since the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Thomas has kept busy by launching several business ventures.

“I been doing a lot of online events, some of which are raid events, as well as coaching in a DJ capacity enhancement training programme through the tourist industry for TLN (Tourism Linkages Network), TEF (Tourism Enhancement Fund) and MOT (Ministry of Tourism). I've also been producing new music. And of course, trying my hand at retail. I opened a water refill store DJ Water Refill, where we provide drinking water using reverse osmosis. And we also offer delivery. I am also featured on the new single titled Gadzilla, with Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel and Busy Signal, doing my style of cuts and scratches,” he said.