Repptyle gives thanks

Repptyle gives thanksSaturday, July 17, 2021
Give Thanks is the debut song from emerging deejay Repptyle. He feels the single describes his approach to life.
“I'm happy that I have a solid team that has my back. Everything is moving in the right direction with my career. All I have to do is keep putting in the work and success is sure, and that's what I'm doing... just giving thanks,” he said.
“I'm happy that my first single is out and doing well. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about it. I am grateful to all the DJs who are playing it,” Repptyle continued.
Released on June 23 by Dusty Money Gang Records, Give Thanks is produced by Favour Aint Fair Family. The song is available on all leading platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.
Repptyle (give name Tajai Sinclair) hails from Old Harbour in St Catherine. He is a past student of Clarendon College.
The budding deejay, who lists Vybz Kartel, Eminem and his older brother Zero Degreez among his musical influences, is ready to take his place in the spotlight.
“I've been working on my craft since I was a child. I started by deejaying my older brother's lyrics (Zero Degreez). Then, as I grew older, I began to write my own lyrics and practised deejaying until I created a style of my own. Now that I've released my first single, I plan to go all the way to the top. Nothing can stop me from taking my place in the spotlight,” he added.
