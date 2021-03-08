Respect due!
Tony Anthony, Ammoye make case for womenMonday, March 08, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
When longtime collaborator Tony Anthony asked Ammoye to sing the female part to his latest song, Speak to A Girl, she had no hesitation, given its poignant message.
Originally done by husband-and-wife country stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Speak to A Girl was a big hit for them in 2017.
It is even more relevant on March 8, celebrated globally as International Women's Day.
“As a female artiste it is very important for me to empower women and men whenever I'm able. The song speaks to treating females with respect and honour, not taking them for granted and treating them less than,” said Ammoye.
Anthony first heard the original while driving home from the airport in Toronto, where he had just taken his daughter. He had approached Ammoye about doing a duet for his next album, and thought she would be perfect for the Faith Hill role.
He was also struck by the song's tone.
“I believe the lyrics in this song is one of the main reasons I was drawn to it from the beginning. These are the topics I have had in conversations with my daughter. We spoke about her happiness being as important as her partner's,” he explained. “I believe in karma and I have always said I would not do anything to a woman that I would not like anyone to do to my daughter or any other female members of my family. So, I try hard to be honest.”
Anthony produced the song for his Phylani Music label. It was released in February with Dominica-born Osbourne “Ifield” Joseph playing all instruments.
Clarendon-born Ammoye and Anthony, who is originally from St Catherine, are longtime Toronto residents. She has done harmony on two of his albums, Live to The Fullest and Then, Now & Forever.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy