Respect due!

When longtime collaborator Tony Anthony asked Ammoye to sing the female part to his latest song, Speak to A Girl, she had no hesitation, given its poignant message.

Originally done by husband-and-wife country stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Speak to A Girl was a big hit for them in 2017.

It is even more relevant on March 8, celebrated globally as International Women's Day.

“As a female artiste it is very important for me to empower women and men whenever I'm able. The song speaks to treating females with respect and honour, not taking them for granted and treating them less than,” said Ammoye.

Anthony first heard the original while driving home from the airport in Toronto, where he had just taken his daughter. He had approached Ammoye about doing a duet for his next album, and thought she would be perfect for the Faith Hill role.

He was also struck by the song's tone.

“I believe the lyrics in this song is one of the main reasons I was drawn to it from the beginning. These are the topics I have had in conversations with my daughter. We spoke about her happiness being as important as her partner's,” he explained. “I believe in karma and I have always said I would not do anything to a woman that I would not like anyone to do to my daughter or any other female members of my family. So, I try hard to be honest.”

Anthony produced the song for his Phylani Music label. It was released in February with Dominica-born Osbourne “Ifield” Joseph playing all instruments.

Clarendon-born Ammoye and Anthony, who is originally from St Catherine, are longtime Toronto residents. She has done harmony on two of his albums, Live to The Fullest and Then, Now & Forever.