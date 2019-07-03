Video: RFB was blazing hot
WITH summer officially underway, Rum for Breakfast (RFB) was the perfect getaway for college students who wanted to let their hair down after a tough school year. It was held at the Hope Zoo in Kingston last Saturday morning.
“The Rum for Breakfast crowd, on a whole, has grown so much over the last three years and with summer, everybody coming back from school and really coming out to support, the turnout has been more than expected. We have a full house... We've had an extremely good turnout today. We're very happy for it,” co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica Michael Ammar III told the Jamaica Observer.
The director was correct in his assessment, as college students factored greatly among the patrons. Some of them expressed how excited they were to be in attendance.
“I love soca and I didn't get to attend any of the soca parties during the Carnival season that's why I'm here. I'm having a great time,” University of the West Indies student Tiffany McCarthy said.
University of Technology students Shanelle Marshall and Sydnae Taylor said it was their first time attending the series, and they planned to return.
Bacchanal Jamaica, organisers of the event, has big plans for their signature breakfast party.
“For the last couple of years, Bacchanal (Jamaica) has always done a summer party whether it was Bacchanal Dancehall..RFB, and RFB has really been the one to stick so we really anticipate that going into the future, RFB is going to be one of our flagship events,” the co-director continued.
Patrons had no reason to worry about the extreme heat, as the organisers had several measures in place to ensure a comfortable partying experience.
“We knew of course being the summer edition it's going to be hotter, but with the year so far being the way it has, we knew it was going to be extra-hot so we brought in multiple additional things to cool things down. We have wet rags, snow cones, kiskos, slushies, port-a-cools... everything to try and keep people cool while they enjoy Rum For Breakfast. We have our staple of deejays that have come out every year to support us, our clientele, and really just try to build onto the soca season version,” Ammar III added.
The crowed jumped, danced and sang along to hits from every genre provided by deejays Marlon Musique, Tyler, Nicco, Richie Ras and Duchess.
Older patrons too enjoyed the festivities of the morning.
“Rum For Breakfast is always great. I'm really having a good time, plus, I love soca music,” said musician Jason Morrison.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy