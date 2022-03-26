Rhemii Ice refreshed, repackaged

UP-AND-COMING singjay Rhemii Ice, formerly ShyneTyme, believes her rebrand and new management will propel her career.

“They will definitely enhance my career, since I now have a very marketable name that's gravitating and resonating at once. It is easy to remember and just buzzy,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She recently inked a deal with Montego Bay-based Top M Records.

In the game professionally for the past five years, she brings her own unique flavour to the music scene, mixing in her reggae and dancehall sound with a bit of pop flavour.

“What makes my music standout is my style of singing and concepts. The feedback I've gotten for my music over the years has been exceptional, so I'm looking forward to what's next,” said the singjay, whose given name is Nordia Noble.

With previous releases such as Did You Know, Money Instead, Still Got Love, and Nuh Frighten, the sky's the limit for Rhemii Ice. With her new management in tow, the artiste is already on target to take the world by storm.

“We have a lot of people reaching out with inquiries for some deals, wanting to have her on shows overseas. We're working right around the clock to bring the Rhemii Ice brand to the forefront of the world. We just have a lot that we're working on with her and people should look forward to it. She's like a gem and people are going to be amazed by her new music,” label President Antonio McKoy said.

With her aspirations to represent her culture through film and music, while gaining international recognition on global charts such as Billboard, Rhemii Ice is grateful for the new chapter of her career.

“I want to pay tribute to my recording label for believing in me and my career, I am a knower, not a believer and I know the best is yet to come,” she added.

— Kediesha Perry