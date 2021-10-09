Ricco Ras set to take off

Emerging deejay Ricco Ras is generating a buzz with his debut single, Tek Go Off, produced by CJ the Chemist on the Chemist Records/Raheef Music Group labels.

The song was recorded on the 1Matik rhythm which features 10Tik, Kyodi, I Waata, Skeng, Jahsii, and Govana.

“The song was supposed to just be a viral thing 'cause I did a little video with it and sent it out via WhatsApp and it just blow up and go viral. Big respect to CJ and, especially Govana, who really gave me the break,” he said.

Ricco Ras is relishing his new role as a dancehall artiste.

“I've always wanted to be an artiste in the streets. People always tell me that they love my image and my personality and style. I know me ah artiste from day one because hooks for songs always used to come to me in my head, so I figured I might as well do the right thing and become one. I know how to dress and act like an artiste, I know how to promote songs, so mi ah go do it full-time now,” said Ricco Ras.

He recorded the single at Core Upgrade studio in Stony Hill, St Andrew. Given the buzz, he has fast- tracked plans to do a video for the project later this month.

'The feedback has been huge. Other producers have started to reach out to me with new beats now, so full speed ahead,” he said.

The artiste, whose real name is Rick Foster, grew up in the community of Duppy Gully in Stony Hill, St Andrew, and then later moved to the district of Rocky Valley. He attended St Andrew Technical High School where he excelled at metalwork.

After leaving high school, he got involved in the music business, doing street promotions for acts, including Vershon. He has also acted as road manager for several other artistes.