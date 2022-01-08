Richie, Bounty do Crazy remix

MORE than two decades ago, Richie Stephens and Bounty Killer recorded Maniac. It was an instant hit in Jamaica and in multiple countries around the world. The two are hoping to recreate that magic with their single Crazy (the remix).

Released October 12, 2021, Crazy (the remix) is co-produced by Outfytt Records and IWAAD Music LLC.

“Well, the move from Maniac to Crazy is very historic. For me, I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with this project because I have always wanted to work with Richie Stephens and Bounty Killer individually and now magic has occurred in getting both artistes to perform on the same record,” said Dr Garth “Shaka Pow” McDonald, principal of Outfytt Records.

“This record track represents the unity and apprenticeship which dancehall and reggae allows to its proponents,” McDonald continued.

According to McDonald, who is a medical doctor at the Victoria Jubliee Hospital in Kingston, Crazy is part of a rhythm project.

“The song is part of the Different Vibes rhythm, which features Chris Thomas The CEO, CD Banging, Tarnado, Jigsy, veteran deejay Scissors, who is now performing under the moniker Altah Ego, and myself,” he said.

Stephens had recorded the original Crazy on the labels in the first week of September. He said he was compelled to record the song after hearing the infectious rhythm.

“I called in my engineer Galaxy, who got excited about the riddim, and started recording. The producers loved the song. The story gets more interesting when Bounty Killer heard the song on local radio stations and social media. He was delighted to get a piece of the action... The beat has a little Afro and Spanish influence, but it is the dancehall beat which makes it very special,” said Stephens.

McDonald expects big things for Crazy (the remix ) after the Yuletide season passes.