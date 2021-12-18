Richie D bears gifts

PRODUCER Richard “Richie D” Martin brought smiles to the faces of several students at Hope Valley Experimental School in Kingston on Thursday.

Through his Richie D Initiative, Martin donated toys to the students. The toys were acquired through a recent Christmas Toy Drive the producer initiated.

This is the second year Martin has undertaken this initiative.

“I felt blessed during such a rough time and thought of many ways I could share my blessing. Hope Valley Experimental School was my childhood school and it has a special place in my heart — and the children deserve the support. I realised that the past two years have been rough; many persons can't afford to give their children much during Christmas. My objective is to help 'put a smile on a child' by giving what I can along with the influence and support of others who've supported my career in the music industry over the years,” Martin explained.

Martin attended the institution from age four and graduated after sitting the Common Entrance exams at 10 while he was in grade five.

He shared his fondest memory while attending the institution.

“As a child, sports day and playing in the school yard was always fun. Nothing was more fun than playing under the big tree in the backyard,” he said.

Said Martin, “This is the most satisfying feeling of anything I've ever done. I wish I'd started this initiative many years ago. This won't be the last either.”

Martin who resided in Florida for several years, is also known for his skills as a disc jockey/selector, having played at several parties and events in the United States. He also promotes the wildly popular party called Chill.

As a music producer Martin has had hits on his labels Playhouse Records, 2 Bad Productions and 2 Good Productions. He scored big with the Faith rhythm in 1998 as it rode high with songs including Faith by Tony Curtis, Ooh-Ahh-Ahh by Hawkeye, Yuh Sure by Mr Vegas, and Girls Everyday by Scare Dem Crew.

Martin's other hits as a producer include What a Gal Can Wine by Delly Ranks, The Greatest by Bounty Killer and Fiona, I've Got Your Man by Lady Saw (which made the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart), Punkie by Sean Paul, Must be a Sign by Brian and Tony Gold, Heaven Sent by Spragga Benz, Sweet Lady by Tony Curtis, and City of Peace by Thriller U.

He also wrote songs including Promises by Shaggy and Romain Virgo, Christmas in the Islands by Shaggy and Rayvon, and Throw Your Hands Up by Rihanna and Elephant Man.