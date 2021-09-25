Richie Spice, Luciano, Ginjah on Good Woman rhythm

Reggae stars Richie Spice, Luciano and Ginjah are among the artistes featured on a new rhythm project titled Good Woman.

The six-song rhythm album is produced by Conroy Smith of Love Star Music Production. It was released September 24 on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

“I'm anticipating a good response from the public to this project. It's a great production. All the songs on it have the potential to become big hits. I'm confident that it will do well both locally and overseas,” said Smith.

Richie Spice's Global Catastrophe, Luciano's Love Is In The Air, and Ginjah's Soul Man are the established acts on the Good Woman rhythm.

“The project also features songs from some very talented new artistes that I'm working with. I'm happy with their contributions to the project. Developing new talent is something that I am very serious about,'' said the producer.

Others are King Muziah's Good Woman, Sycure Gyan'I's Too Much, and Uneek #1's Take Control.