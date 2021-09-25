Richie Spice, Luciano, Ginjah on Good Woman rhythm

Richie Spice, Luciano, Ginjah on Good Woman rhythmSaturday, September 25, 2021
|
Reggae stars Richie Spice, Luciano and Ginjah are among the artistes featured on a new rhythm project titled Good Woman.
The six-song rhythm album is produced by Conroy Smith of Love Star Music Production. It was released September 24 on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.
“I'm anticipating a good response from the public to this project. It's a great production. All the songs on it have the potential to become big hits. I'm confident that it will do well both locally and overseas,” said Smith.
Richie Spice's Global Catastrophe, Luciano's Love Is In The Air, and Ginjah's Soul Man are the established acts on the Good Woman rhythm.
“The project also features songs from some very talented new artistes that I'm working with. I'm happy with their contributions to the project. Developing new talent is something that I am very serious about,'' said the producer.
Others are King Muziah's Good Woman, Sycure Gyan'I's Too Much, and Uneek #1's Take Control.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy