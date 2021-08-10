Right time for Diamonds

BEING around for 52 years, The Mighty Diamonds are used to seeing their name in magazines and newspapers. Last Friday, however, had special meaning for one of reggae's great harmony groups.

The Jamaican Government, as is tradition, announced in both daily newspapers that the trio will be vested with the Order of Distinction (OD) in the order of Officer for their contribution to the development of Jamaican music. It's been a long time coming for Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson and colleagues Donald “Tabby” Shaw and Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson.

“Wi always sey, 'If it come, it come.' Obviously, we feel good 'bout it because it is an achievement dat show we excel in di music,” Ferguson told the Jamaica Observer.

The 'Diamonds' formed at 10th Street in their hometown of Trench Town in 1969. Ferguson says they rehearsed three years before recording their first song, Oh No Baby, which was produced by singer Stranger Cole, Tabby's brother-in-law. That song was never released.

Girl You Are Too Young, produced by Rupie Edwards, has the distinction of being the group's first official single.

It was not until 1973 that The Diamonds tasted radio success with Shame And Pride, produced by Pat Francis. That song was a major breakthrough for them.

“It gi wi a likkle push an' dat's how Channel One hear 'bout wi,” Ferguson recalled.

Located at Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, Channel One was the hottest recording studio in Jamaica during the early 1970s. Operated by the Hoo Kim brothers, it's where The Diamonds cut most of their classic songs including Right Time, Have Mercy, Poor Marcus, Africa and I Need A Roof.

They recorded three albums for Virgin Records (including the Channel One-produced Right Time) and continued their hit run in the 1980s with songs like Heads of Government and the ganja anthem, Pass The Kouchie.

Since their first overseas show at Hunter's College in New York in 1975, The Mighty Diamonds have been one of reggae's best touring acts. Their usually busy schedule got a jolt in 2015 when Simpson suffered a massive stroke that has prevented him from performing; his place has been filled by Joseph “Capo” Williamson.

Ferguson credits selflessness and brotherhood for The Mighty Diamonds' gleam still being maintained after five decades.

“People sey wi last long because wi don't have arguments. Dat's not true, wi have arguments but it never get in front of di music. Wi never get selfish, an' it work for us,” he said.

The Mighty Diamonds will receive their OD on October 18 during the National Honours and Awards ceremony. Other entertainment personalities acknowledged this year are guitarist Ernie Ranglin, who has been awarded the Order of Jamaica, while bass guitarist Aston “Family Man” Barrett of The Wailers and deejay Cleve “Stitchie” Laing are also recipients of the OD.