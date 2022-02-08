Right turn for Etana's Wrong Address

This is the second in the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk's series for Reggae Month titled Princess Black.

SIXTEEN years ago, the song Wrong Address announced singer Etana in a big way. It was inspired by a real-life scenario where her aunt applied for a job, only to be turned down because of where she lived.

Wrong Address exploded on radio and Etana was on the lips of everyone.

“ Wrong Address introduced me to the world. The message was relatable worldwide. I think everyone knew then that I was here to stay. The response was massive and today the message still rings true to me,” Etana told the Jamaica Observer.

After scoring several hit singles, releasing eight albums, snaring two Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album, a MOBO Award nomination (Music of Black Origin), the singer-songwriter remains humbled by her success.

Born in Kingston, Etana migrated to the United States when she was eight years old. Though she got into music in the early 2000s as a member of all-girl group Gift, she had no intention of pursuing a solo career when she returned to Jamaica in 2005.

“I didn't want to do music so I decided that I would open an Internet cafe. I met the team at Fifth Element Records who asked me to do one show as a background vocalist for Richie Spice. Each time we returned to Jamaica there would be another ticket to go somewhere else,” she recalled. “I relaxed when I realised I could be myself and everyone was cool with my natural hair and comfortable khaki skirts and Clarks shoes. Everyone didn't mind me throwing a knitted bag across my body. Soon after, I was asked to write a song, which I didn't do until maybe six months later. After I recorded Wrong Address was when I was told I could not be on the stage anymore as a background vocalist with Richie. It's then that I had to go as a solo artiste.”

Wrong Address entered several charts locally and enjoyed solid radio rotation. It helped pave the way for other hits including My Man, Roots, Jah Jah Blessing featuring Alborosie , Warrior Love, I am Not Afraid, Free, Richest Girl, I Rise, People Talk and Baby O.

Etana reflected on her journey, almost 20 years after that socially conscious song gave her the break.

“I would describe my journey so far as one full of adventures — with twists and turns, stumbling, learning and growing, and with many achievements,” she said.

As for anything that she would have done differently, Etana replied: “I would not have signed with VP Records as an artiste but rather possibly as a distribution company for my first album only...or maybe even not at all. I had options but I chose to be with them because I was told to by my management, who I was very loyal to at the time.”

Etana plans to attend the Grammy Awards in April. Her album, Pamoja, is nominated for Best Reggae Album.