Ringing in 2022, JA Style

Actor Nick Creegan could have chosen anywhere in the world to ring in the new year. However, the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime , David Makes Man , and Batwoman chose to spend it in Jamaica, a country to which he has more than passing ties. His mother hails from the Jacks River community in St Mary.

“This is my first time being in Jamaica for the new year. Usually, I'm here during the summer time or fall, but this year I was busy up to December 23, and just decided to utilise the long break I have until I start working again in the new year to make it Jamaica. After all, Jamaica is my roots. I always give thanks when I am where I came from, my roots came from. I use Jamaica to reconnect with my core, my true self. Whether it is going to the sea or the river or drinking a coconut from the jelly man on the roadside, this is where I feel most myself,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Creegan, who was born and raised in White Plains, New York, was introduced to his Jamaican heritage from a very early age. He first started visiting Jamaica at age four as he would undertake the yearly trip to Jamaica with his mother who wanted her son to enjoy and appreciate the culture and way of life of Jamaica.

“I started coming with my mother and eventually would come by myself and just become one of the children among my family looking after goats and chickens and climbing the mango trees. I was never raised in the typical American way, my mother and grandmother ensured that. So even in New York we had a big garden and grew stuff which had to reap, just like we did in Jamaica, and this was normal for me. Even with the packed lunches I took to school it was never the sandwiches and stuff like the other American kids. I was given peas soup, stew chicken and stuff like that. I quickly realised I was different and it was because of my Jamaican heritage and grew to love and appreciate it,” he said.

In addition to being in Jamaica to reset his bearings before returning to work and connecting with family, Creegan takes the time in Jamaica to tune into his love of Jamaican music. While the classics such as Bob Marley, Beres Hammond and Bounty Killer are on his playlist, the actor said he is also attuned to some of the current acts of dancehall.

“What's on my playlist changes depending on the vibe, but Jamaican music is always there... of course. People like Masicka, Shenseea, Stylo G, Popcaan are a must. I really rate Jahvinci and would love to see him blow up in a big way; he's a good artiste. For that feel-good, soulful reggae music I go for Chronixx, and when I'm getting ready to hit the streets or the club it's Spice. I have a lot of respect for her and the work she is putting in at this time, plus I have some Hamilton's in my family, so we might be related,” Creegan noted.

Creegan has a positive outlook on 2022. He wrapped filming on season three of Batwoman in Vancouver, Canada. That season is scheduled to start airing on January 12. His feature film début Good Egg is currently in post-production, and he shared that he is currently in talks for a number of new projects.

“At the start of 2021 I was at a place of worry and then look how 2021 turned out for me... it just took off. I am working towards that continuing in 2022. That is the positive attitude I'm taking into the year and that's what I say to young people who are trying to get into the industry. Take a risk. No idea is a bad idea. Know it is possible, set intentions. Speak into existence. Just do it. Social media is at your fingertips, use it up,” he shared.