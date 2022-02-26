Roache drops Genesis Riddim

With 20 years of experience as a music producer, principal of Digital One Records Richard Roache is encouraging up-and-coming producers to make wholesome content.

“Try to produce long-lasting music that has decades or even lifelong substance. Put no barriers in your creativity and try as much to be original in presenting your production,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Roache is currently promoting his newest project, the Reggae Genesis Riddim, which has 15 tracks. It was released yesterday.

On the line-up for the project includes Chuck Fenda, Luciano, Leroy Sibbles, Courtney Melody, and Anthony B.

The Waterhouse native said he has a particular vision for the project, which he feels he has executed well.

“When I started this project, I wanted to have a lovers' rock type of vibe –something that you could bounce and groove to. So the project comprises all of that with the balance of a message,” the producer added.

The team behind the creation of the rhythm also includes Wesley Barnett, FireWayne of Echo One Productions, Floyd Barrett, Sydney Stewart, and Kevin Hilton.

Starting out by working in radio, then at the King Jammy studio for five years, his breakthrough project was the Scanner Riddim. First released in 2002, the rhythm featured a line-up of Vybz Kartel, Mr Vegas, Beenie Man, Delly Ranx and many more. Since then, he has worked his magic on several hit projects such as the Wireless Riddim, the Believe Riddim as well as Chronixx's breakout hit Odd Rass. A former manager for Teflon, Roache has collaborated with a slew of big names in dancehall and reggae such as Sizzla, Bling Dawg, Silver Cat, Tanya Stephens, and Voicemail.

“I try to create music for everybody. Music is like food; even if it's your favourite, nobody wants the same thing every day. Sometimes you want to hold a vibe and chill or the ladies want to dance, so I make music that's appropriate for different occasions,” Roache said.

