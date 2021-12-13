Robbie's band of brothers

Long before he became a world-famous musician, Robbie Shakespeare was known as a rugged, street-smart youth from Jacques Road in east Kingston. He was a member of The Hippy Boys and Youth Professionals bands from that region.

Shakespeare, best known for his role in the revered drum-and-bass team of Sly and Robbie, died December 8 in Florida at age 68.

Leroy Brown was a member of The Hippy Boys and Youth Professionals. He first met Shakespeare in the late 1960s when he moved east from Trench Town.

“Him a mi bredda, mi best friend. There was never a better friend than Robbie. All when Robbie deh pon tour, him call mi an' wi deh pon di phone till wi fall asleep,” said Brown, who last spoke to Shakespeare two weeks ago.

Brown was also part of The Emotions, a harmony group that included Milton Henry and Lloyd Shakespeare, Robbie's older brother.

The Hippy Boys initially included bass player Aston “Familyman” Barrett and his brother, drummer Carlton Barrett. It was when they left the band that Shakespeare came in as bassist.

Youth Professionals' ranks had keyboardist Bernard “Touter” Harvey (stalwart member of Inner Circle), drummer Benbow Creary, saxophonist Richard “Dirty Harry” Hall, guitarist David “Zada” Bryan, and singers Carl Dawkins and Audley Rollen.

Rollen, an ordained minister who lives in South Florida, never tires of reminiscing about their days of rehearsing in east Kingston and performing at venues like the Green Mist Club.

“Mi know Robbie before him start play music. I used to rehearse with him brother Lloyd and Milton Henry, an' him used to lay down an' listen to wi,” Rollen recalled.

He said he last spoke to Shakespeare early this year when he (Rollen) asked him to listen to Never Knew Love Till You, his new song.

Brown migrated to Canada during the early 1970s and lived there for over 20 years. Now living in Kingston, he still records as a singer and producer.

Rollen, who moved to the United States in the late 1970s, is preparing to release his latest album. His days with Robbie Shakespeare and crew in east Kingston were well spent.

“There is a loyalty between us that nobody can break. We developed a bond that is unbreakable,” he said.