Robert Bailey prepares to shine

Robert Bailey prepares to shineWednesday, July 21, 2021
|
ROBERT Bailey — formerly of gospel duo Robert and Jenieve Bailey — is putting the finishing touches on his 10-song, solo album titled Shine .
The first song from the project, the title track Shine, is scheduled to be released on August 15.
“This is a new season for me. God is doing something new in my life through this album, which is instrumental as it's my first major project as a solo act,” said Bailey.
The album is slated for release on December 2021 on the Exclusive Sound Records imprint. Gifton Smith is credited as producer.
“This album is a mixture of traditional and non-traditional sounds suited for worship, and for inspiration. It has something for everyone,” said Bailey, whose music ministry spans close to 30 years.
Asked about the inspiration for the album, he said the encouragement came from close friends, including Smith, who he had worked with in the past.
“We just flowed as the Holy Spirit led us to produce this album. The first single Shine is purely God-inspired because we were actually writing the song at the same time we were recording it. I'm encouraged by the response from close friends who have heard it and I'm looking forward to this song blessing anyone who needs to be reminded that in life we have valley experiences, but God will lift us up and give us a chance to shine again,” said Bailey.
“God is a God of second chances. I have ministered throughout the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and the USA, my ministry has been extensive, but God isn't finished with me yet. There are many more souls I haven't reached yet whom God is calling me to reach with Shine,” he added.
