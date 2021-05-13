Robert Daley hopes to inspire

Robert Daley hopes to inspireThursday, May 13, 2021
ROBERT Daley believes he has an eye for talent and an ear for good reggae music. He makes his musical debut as executive producer for the 10-song compilation set Reggae Congo Riddim .
“I hope to produce good songs, quality songs that can uplift the mind of the people,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “I hope to inspire people by the music and hope through the music, we can find more love and 'over'-standing.”
Released March 6, Reggae Congo Riddim is on the Reggae Sound imprint.
Reggae Congo Riddim is led by top-tier cultural artiste Louie Culture with the single Nah Lose.
“It wasn't challenging for me to get Louie, as we know each other for years. He is a good bredden and I ask him to do a thing on the rhythm and he said: 'Yes',” said Daley.
Louie Culture, whose given name is Lewin Brown, hails from the community of Windsor Forest in Portland. In 1994 he became a household name with the hit song Gangaleee. His other songs include Rudie Don't Fear, In This Together (with Luciano and Terror Fabulous), and Grab Yuh Lass (with Mikey Spice).
In addition to Nah Lose, Reggae Congo Riddim comprises Pray by Ras Mardi, My Sound (Shugo), Memory (Jackson), Running from the Truth (King Kong), Deliver Us (Prince Allah), Worries and Problem (Candy Man), Poverty Bounce (Silver Tones), Talking Bout Di Ghetto (Glen Rick), and Pretty Woman (Master Link).
In fact, Daley said it was Master Link who encouraged him to get into music production.
“I knew Master Link from in the 70s. He has a good voice... He asked mi 'Why don't you produce me?' and I took up the challenge,” he said.
Daley, whose in his 50s, was born in downtown Kingston. He grew up listening to singers, including Bob Marley and Dennis Brown and was inspired by them. He said he hopes to replicate their success.
Daley said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into his promotional plans, but he's still putting his shoulders to wheel.
“We jus' have to push on through,” he added.
— Brian Bonitto
