Rod, CD Banging look at the good

Artistes/ producers Rod Pinnock and CD Banging have collaborated on 99 Good . Released on August 2, 2021, the song is co-produced on the Bangology Records label and is distributed by I W A A D Music LLC.

This is the first such collaboration for the two.

Pinnock said CD Banging – (given name: Omar McNab) and principal of Bangology label – sent him the rhythm to write a song.

“I had the idea of the song with my co-writer Kevin 'Bobby' Miller. I wrote the bridge and the first half of the song and CD Banging wrote the rest of the song. The song has been getting good reception and it has joined the playlist on some local radio stations. lt is also getting traction in parts of Africa, Germany and the United States,” said Pinnock.

Pinnock, who hails from Franklyn Town in east Kingston, attended Mavisville Preparatory and Camperdown High School.

He recalls having had two excellent music teachers who ensured he had a good foundation in music.

“There was Ms Harris from Mavisville Prep. She always encouraged me to perform at school concerts. Then, there was Mr Brown at Camperdown High School who formed an acapella group called Persuade of which I was a member. This was quite a talented group which entered and won a trophy singing Kiss And Say Goodbye, a song made popular by the Manhattans,” said Pinnock.

He said he went straight into business after school, but had not forgotten music.

“I operated a recording studio called Chadrock located at Princeville Plaza along Constant Spring road. There I was making riddims,” he said.

Pinnock later held stage shows under his Orize'n Entertainment banner. He also managed acts including Aidonia, Madd Andrew and Monster Twins.

His journey to Florida, USA, in 2005 was a giant step leading to the registering of Orize'n Global.

Since returning to Jamaica in October 2012, he has recorded It's A New Day on the Orize'n Global/ Rite Track Music labels. It has an accompanying music video.