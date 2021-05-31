Roger Ruiz, Freddy Green rising up

THOUGH he is well known in Costa Rican reggae circles, Roger Ruiz is eager for his music to branch outside his homeland. His first steps in accomplishing that feat come with Rise Up , a song he did with Nigerian singer Freddy Green.

Rise Up was released in April by Mightyful13 Records. It comes after years of Ruiz recording solo and with reggae acts in Costa Rica.

“I am happy, because it is the first time that I worked with an international reggae singer. I am grateful for the support with the different languages in the song,” said Ruiz, who deejays his part of the single in Spanish.

Ruiz is from Limon, a city in eastern Costa Rica with a large black population that has earned it the nickname, The Caribbean of Costa Rica.

He grew up listening to legends like Bob Marley and dancehall artistes such as Papa San. Costa Rica is also a growing market in Latin America for Jamaican music; in recent years Elephant Man, Aidonia, Konshens, Christopher Martin, T O K, and Sizzla have performed there.

Ruiz was introduced to Freddy Green by Fitzroy Francis, a Jamaican producer who manages the African artiste. Francis is also principal of Mightyful13 Records.

Green has developed a strong following in western Africa with his music, which is a blend of reggae and Afrobeat. Ruiz said they share a positive approach to life which can be heard on Rise Up.

“My vision with the song is to reach the hearts and minds of the people and encourage them to be positive, motivated and not to give up despite the circumstances of life, and not to let the smile turn off the union and so love can keep us standing,” he reasoned. “Don't despair, life surprises when you least expect it. Or sometimes when things seem to be falling apart, they may be falling into place by God's grace.”