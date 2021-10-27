Rohan feels great about Fallin'Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|
After his most recent single Fallin ' climbed to the number one spot on the iTunes Reggae Chart in the United States, up-and-coming dancehall singjay Rohan Da Great says it was a result of hard work.
“I'm very proud that I made it to number one on the iTunes Reggae Chart. This is my third time making it to the charts. (I was) number five for my EP 5 Love back in 2020, and number sixteen for my single Ready earlier this year,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“Making the Apple Music editorial playlists was also a major accomplishment. Those placements are very hard for independent artistes to get. I don't have any major backing. Just an indi label made up of me and my team,” the entertainer continued.
Fallin' was released on September 10 and featured Westmoreland-based artiste Jaywin, and was produced by DJ Ashani. It was also added to Spotify's editorial playlists Worldwide Riddim and Breaking Reggae in over 112 countries.
Rohan Da Great (given name: Rohan Hylton) was born in Brooklyn, New York.
Known for previous releases such as Summertime, One More, and Crazy, Rohan Da Great is satisfied with his career growth.
— Kediesha Perry
