ROLE MODEL
Keturah Hamilton keeps it JamaicanMonday, September 06, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
ARGUABLY the most explosive political scandal in American history, Watergate saw the impeachment and subsequent resignation of Richard Nixon as president of the United States.
Gaslit, a series scheduled to air on Starz next year, revisits that tumultuous period during the early 1970s. Jamaican actress Keturah Hamilton is part of its cast.
Hamilton plays a Jamaican nurse in the drama, which stars A-listers Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.
She has a similar role in Nanny, a movie starring veteran actresses Phylicia Rashad and Leslie Uggams, also expected to be released in 2022.
St Catherine-born Hamilton considers the series and movie to be game-changers after over a decade paying her dues in Hollywood.
“It is a privilege to be a part of these projects and an honour to book these roles. Even though my scenes weren't with these legends, my name and my likeness are attached to these projects. No one can take these credits and experiences away,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
Hamilton migrated to Chicago in her early teens and found work as a model before moving into acting.
Her credits include the movie Redemption of Paradise and the play The Motherf..ker With The Hat.
Recently, she has appeared in films like In The Defense of Tyranny and Stand Up, which showed at the Cannes Film Festival.
In August, a group of Jamaicans involved in the American film industry said they plan to lobby for more authentic portrayals of their country and compatriots in Hollywood. The seven-member group is particularly concerned that Tinsel Town's image of Jamaicans is usually violent gangsters.
Hamilton has no fear of being typecast.
“No, I don't feel like these roles can stereotype me because I am a well-rounded, trained actress. I have the ability to embody many different characters. It's actually refreshing to see that my country is accepted in the movie industry,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy