ROLE MODEL

ARGUABLY the most explosive political scandal in American history, Watergate saw the impeachment and subsequent resignation of Richard Nixon as president of the United States.

Gaslit, a series scheduled to air on Starz next year, revisits that tumultuous period during the early 1970s. Jamaican actress Keturah Hamilton is part of its cast.

Hamilton plays a Jamaican nurse in the drama, which stars A-listers Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

She has a similar role in Nanny, a movie starring veteran actresses Phylicia Rashad and Leslie Uggams, also expected to be released in 2022.

St Catherine-born Hamilton considers the series and movie to be game-changers after over a decade paying her dues in Hollywood.

“It is a privilege to be a part of these projects and an honour to book these roles. Even though my scenes weren't with these legends, my name and my likeness are attached to these projects. No one can take these credits and experiences away,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Hamilton migrated to Chicago in her early teens and found work as a model before moving into acting.

Her credits include the movie Redemption of Paradise and the play The Motherf..ker With The Hat.

Recently, she has appeared in films like In The Defense of Tyranny and Stand Up, which showed at the Cannes Film Festival.

In August, a group of Jamaicans involved in the American film industry said they plan to lobby for more authentic portrayals of their country and compatriots in Hollywood. The seven-member group is particularly concerned that Tinsel Town's image of Jamaicans is usually violent gangsters.

Hamilton has no fear of being typecast.

“No, I don't feel like these roles can stereotype me because I am a well-rounded, trained actress. I have the ability to embody many different characters. It's actually refreshing to see that my country is accepted in the movie industry,” she said.